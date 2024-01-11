PlayStation Plus, Ocak ayı oyunları açıklandı
Sony'nin abonelik tabanlı oyun hizmeti Playstation Plus'ın Ocak ayı için Extra ve Premium abonelikleri için eklenen ücretsiz oyunlar belli oldu.
PlayStation Plus Extra ve Premium oyunları
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Next-Level Edition | PS4, PS5
Resident Evil 2 | PS4, PS5
Hardspace: Shipbreaker | PS5
LEGO City Undercover | PS4
Just Cause 3 | PS4
Session: Skate Sim | PS4, PS5
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun | PS4
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong | PS4, PS5
Surviving the Aftermath | PS4
PlayStation Premium | Classics:
10. Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace | PS4, PS5
Rally Cross | PS4, PS5
Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection | PS4
Legend of Mana | PS4
Secret of Mana | PS4
Bu oyunların toplam değeri yaklaşık 6900 TL'dir ve 16 Ocak'tan itibaren PlayStation Plus Extra ve Premium aboneleri bu oyunlara ücretsiz olarak erişebilecekler.