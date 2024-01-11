PlayStation Plus, Ocak ayı oyunları açıklandı

PlayStation Plus, Ocak ayı oyunları açıklandı
PlayStation kullanıcılarına sunulan PlayStation Plus, Ocak 2024 oyunları ortaya çıktı. İşte Ocak ayı oyunları...

Sony'nin abonelik tabanlı oyun hizmeti Playstation Plus'ın Ocak ayı için Extra ve Premium abonelikleri için eklenen ücretsiz oyunlar belli oldu.

PlayStation Plus Extra ve Premium oyunları

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Next-Level Edition | PS4, PS5
Resident Evil 2 | PS4, PS5
Hardspace: Shipbreaker | PS5
LEGO City Undercover | PS4
Just Cause 3 | PS4
Session: Skate Sim | PS4, PS5
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun | PS4
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong | PS4, PS5
Surviving the Aftermath | PS4
PlayStation Premium | Classics:
10. Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace | PS4, PS5

Rally Cross | PS4, PS5
Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection | PS4
Legend of Mana | PS4
Secret of Mana | PS4

Bu oyunların toplam değeri yaklaşık 6900 TL'dir ve 16 Ocak'tan itibaren PlayStation Plus Extra ve Premium aboneleri bu oyunlara ücretsiz olarak erişebilecekler.

Son Haberler
Renault Kangoo'nun dönüşü muhteşem oldu: Artık elektrikli!
Renault Kangoo'nun dönüşü muhteşem oldu: Artık elektrikli!
Bataryası en uzun giden akıllı telefonlar belli oldu
Bataryası en uzun giden akıllı telefonlar belli oldu
Huawei markası kullananlar dikkat: Google gerçeği ortaya çıktı
Huawei markası kullananlar dikkat: Google gerçeği ortaya çıktı
iPhone'lardaki büyük sorunu iOS 17.2 güncellemesi çözecek
iPhone'lardaki büyük sorunu iOS 17.2 güncellemesi çözecek
Airfryer'ınız varsa bu tarifler size göre! Çabucak hazırlanan 13 tatlı tarifi!
Airfryer'ınız varsa bu tarifler size göre! Çabucak hazırlanan 13 tatlı tarifi!
Volkswagen o modelinin fişini çekti: Artık üretilmeyecek
Volkswagen o modelinin fişini çekti: Artık üretilmeyecek
Google Asistan bu özelliğiyle Siri'nin tahtını elinden alacak
Google Asistan bu özelliğiyle Siri'nin tahtını elinden alacak
WhatsApp'ın arayüzünde değişiklik: Artık böyle görünecek!
WhatsApp'ın arayüzünde değişiklik: Artık böyle görünecek!