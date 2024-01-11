PlayStation Plus, Ocak ayı oyunları açıklandı

PlayStation kullanıcılarına sunulan PlayStation Plus, Ocak 2024 oyunları ortaya çıktı. İşte Ocak ayı oyunları...

Sony'nin abonelik tabanlı oyun hizmeti Playstation Plus'ın Ocak ayı için Extra ve Premium abonelikleri için eklenen ücretsiz oyunlar belli oldu.

PlayStation Plus Extra ve Premium oyunları

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Next-Level Edition | PS4, PS5

Resident Evil 2 | PS4, PS5

Hardspace: Shipbreaker | PS5

LEGO City Undercover | PS4

Just Cause 3 | PS4

Session: Skate Sim | PS4, PS5

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun | PS4

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong | PS4, PS5

Surviving the Aftermath | PS4

PlayStation Premium | Classics:

10. Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace | PS4, PS5

Rally Cross | PS4, PS5

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection | PS4

Legend of Mana | PS4

Secret of Mana | PS4

Bu oyunların toplam değeri yaklaşık 6900 TL'dir ve 16 Ocak'tan itibaren PlayStation Plus Extra ve Premium aboneleri bu oyunlara ücretsiz olarak erişebilecekler.